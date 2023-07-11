3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.55. 1,622,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,989. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

