497,615 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Purchased by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 497,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACT Advisors LLC. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after acquiring an additional 833,489 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,504,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. 590,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,883. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

