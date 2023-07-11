A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.1 %

AOS stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

