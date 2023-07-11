AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.77

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 2635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
AAR Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.