AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.77

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 2635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

