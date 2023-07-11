Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

