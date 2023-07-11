ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $680,827.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

