Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

