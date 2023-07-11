Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.81. 78,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

