Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 8,316 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 71,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

