Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 90.2% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 85,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 349,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rayliant Investment Research bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,674. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

