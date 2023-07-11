Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $482,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.