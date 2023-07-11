Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 25.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,750,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 316,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 73,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

WMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,232. The firm has a market cap of $416.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

