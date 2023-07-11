Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.75. 18,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

