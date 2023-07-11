Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $75.30. 40,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,155. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

