Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 7,810 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,243. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

