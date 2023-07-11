Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

