ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,701 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. 887,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,888. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

