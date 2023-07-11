Activision Blizzard Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 164,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 75,840 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 10.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $8.82 on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. 41,664,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

