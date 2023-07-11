Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.