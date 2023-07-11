Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,035,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

