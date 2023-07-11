Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $28.75 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,981 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,750,000. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.06 and a 52-week high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

