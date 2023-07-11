Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $14.65 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
ADSK stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $235.01.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
