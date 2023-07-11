Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $17.34 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,339,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.87 and a 200-day moving average of $297.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

