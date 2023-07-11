Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $22.65 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 194,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $134.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $5,918,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

