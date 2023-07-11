Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

