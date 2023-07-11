Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sells 11,133 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.76.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

