Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.