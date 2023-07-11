Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,452,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.