Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.13 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 7.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

NGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.79) to GBX 1,275 ($16.40) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,280 ($16.47) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

