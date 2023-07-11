Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $320,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

