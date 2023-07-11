Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 502,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

