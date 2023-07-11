Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

