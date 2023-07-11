Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,226 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

