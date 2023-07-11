Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 20,824 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of -317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

