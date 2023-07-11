Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,626 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 1.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ventas by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

