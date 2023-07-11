aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $173.66 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,340,178 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

