Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

AEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $295.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

Featured Stories

