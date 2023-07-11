Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 3,624,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 863,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

