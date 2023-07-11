AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of AIBRF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

