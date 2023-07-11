Aion Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $9,778.35 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00219841 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028920 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

