Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $58.50 to $64.25. The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99, with a volume of 172178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

