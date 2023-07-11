Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.41. 144,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.