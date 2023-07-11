Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $820.26 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $820.26 million and $42.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,615,384,677 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

