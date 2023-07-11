American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Cut by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.8% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.95. 872,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,232. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

