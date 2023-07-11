American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ossiam lifted its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.