American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

