Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.88.

AMGN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 282,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

