Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.54. The company had a trading volume of 416,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.