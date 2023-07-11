Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE) in the last few weeks:
- 7/9/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/4/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/3/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/26/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.