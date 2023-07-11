Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN: AMPE) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/4/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/23/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/19/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/18/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Ampio Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.