Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT at $26.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Jamf Stock Up 3.2 %

Jamf stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,103.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,526 shares of company stock worth $1,425,815. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

